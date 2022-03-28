Tim Hortons tests new drive-thru lanes that will change how you order. This is how they work

Tim Hortons has begun to test new drive-thru technology in Ontario intended to help customers get their orders faster.

According to the company, they have begun testing the "automated drive-thru pickup points," eliminating any face-to-face communication with staff.

So how does it work?

The new technology is hosted in a second drive-thru lane at the location, allowing two customers to order at the same time.

According to the company, a conveyer belt is installed that moves a guest’s order above the first drive-thru lane.

After paying, the customer will receive their order through an automated receiving box with electric doors while still in the drive-thru.

The first trial of this technology was launched at a Tim Hortons location in Tecumseh, Ont., located just outside of Windsor.

We’re testing something new at a handful of Tims restaurants! These automated drive-thru pickup points use a conveyor system for both on-site and mobile orders. pic.twitter.com/0VlJaJC3dG

It is currently the only location trialling the technology before another is expected to launch this spring, Tim Hortons said.

'A NUMBER OF NEW FORMATS'

This isn't the only new format of the classic drive-thru window that’s being tested at Tim Hortons, the company says.

At the Tim Hortons location located at 419 Bloor Street East in Toronto, the company said they're testing a "walk-up window," eliminating the need for guests to go into the store.

"We're also working on double-drive thru lane formats where one lane is dedicated to mobile orders and enhanced curbside pickup designs," they said.

Tim Hortons said these new formats will continue to be tested through 2022.