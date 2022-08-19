Tim White is not slowing down

Coaching power skating is a passion of Tim Whites.

The North Bay native has been coaching power skating since the 70s.

“I’ve been doing this for 46-47 years. I enjoy doing it, I have good helpers; it's just nice to get out and see the kids having fun again,” said White, who owns Tim White Power Skating.

“It's just that I like to skate. I usually skate everyday,” he added.

A figure skater by trade, White even won the 1977 Ontario Winter Games.

“I get kidded about the blades all the time,” White said, as he laughed.

“I tell them a blades, a blade they got an inside and an outside edge.”

While he's not a hockey player, he teaches many how to get to the next level, including several players who have gone on to play in the NHL.

“Drake Berehowsky he used to play for the North Bay Centennials, Dennis Bonvie, I did him … Connor Punnet, he plays for the Barrie Colts. Billy Holder, did him a long time ago when we first started here.”

This week White was coaching at Pete Palangio in North Bay; while there's no NHL players at his sessions, it's the development of all different age ranges that is rewarding to him.

"We're just trying to get their development better. At the start of the week some of them are struggling, the younger ones. But, by Friday what a difference. They're going backward, forward, stopping both ways."

White told CTV News he plans to keep coaching power skating until he can't anymore.