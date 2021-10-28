'Time for the little guys to shine': Small businesses benefitting from global supply chain disruptions

Shopping locally may be the go to for many this holiday season with big box stores facing supply chain issues overseas.

Jailena Williamson, the owner of Violet and Ash Candle Co., has been busier than ever making sure her supply meets the demand this holiday season.

She created her business two years ago during her maternity leave and in recent days has seen an increase of inquiries.

"We are double our sales from last year,” said Williamson.

She said she has noticed more people shopping locally, some out of necessity due to the global supply chain disruptions impacting large retail stores.

“We are able to buy our supplies differently than big box stores that are getting the end product, because we’re making the end product,” explained Williamson.

Xuan Zhao, a professor of operations and decision sciences at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Lazaridis School of Business and Economics, said while big businesses that rely on importing goods see the benefit of lower cost and more options they face longer lead times.

“Time zones and all the transportation means they are more vulnerable to delays and possible problems,” said Zhao. "(Small businesses) have more convenience… shorter lead time and flexibility.”

Zhao said small businesses often have more accessible resources and that will make or break where consumers shop this Christmas, even if it means spending extra for handmade gifts.

“If they don’t find products at big box stores, they are less price-sensitive,” said Zhao.

Executive director of Craft Ontario, Janna Hiemstra, said craft makers have already seen an increase in inquiries too.

“People are looking to buy gifts from artists because their work isn’t stuck in a cargo container on a ship,” said Hiemstra.

She hopes that people will make it a habit to support local even after the global supply chain normalizes.

“To support our own neighbourhoods and own artists and build our own communities,” she said.

Williamson said she feels more prepared than ever this holiday to handle the rush in the coming weeks.

“I have really focused on trying to pre plan this year and get things well ahead of when I normally would’ve,” she said, “I think it’s time for the little guys to shine.”