'Time is critical': Even though it's spring, B.C.'s backcountry still at risk for avalanches, agency warns

As spring brings warmer weather to parts of B.C., backcountry enthusiasts are being warned to still keep an eye on avalanche conditions.

Senior forecaster for Avalanche Canada Simon Horton spoke with CTV Morning Live Tuesday about the ongoing risk in the backcountry.

"Right now we're in an interesting state where we're in the first week of spring and it feels kind of warm and spring-like in the valley bottoms, it's still really winter-like up high and we still have avalanche conditions up at the higher elevations," he said.

Horton warned those heading into the backcountry on local mountains should be aware of avalanche risks and have appropriate training and equipment.

"Inside the boundary, the avalanche risk is being controlled by professionals," he said. "But once you cross that boundary, you're in potentially dangerous terrain and you need to be prepared for that."

Those heading into the backcountry should have a shovel, transceiver and probe on hand. Even with that gear, Hunter said, training is the most important way people can be prepared. He recommended an introductory, two-day course that teaches the basics of avalanches and how to plan a trip.

And, if possible, it's best not to go alone.

"Time is critical once you're caught in an avalanche and if you're buried. It's really the first 10 minutes are your best chance of survival," he said. "So in that case, having other people with equipment who know how to perform a rescue and can get there safely and quickly to dig you out is your best chance."

Earlier this year, several people were caught in avalanches in B.C.'s backcountry. Multiple people had injuries and were taken to hospital and one person died.

With weather fluctuating at the start of spring, Hunter recommends staying up to date with weather and avalanche forecasts. For example, northern B.C. is being hit with intense storms, putting some mountains in that region at a higher risk for avalanches. While it's warmer and sunnier in the southern part of the province, Hunter said there could be more winter storms on the way into the weekend.

"It's really going to change day by day, hour by hour with the weather patterns," he said.

"These conditions are going to change quite rapidly and that's why it's important to check the forecast to get the latest conditions."

Avalanche forecasts for B.C. are available online.