'Time is important': Manitoba NDP calling on province to support livestock producers

Manitoba's official opposition is calling on the provincial government to support livestock producers as they deal with ongoing drought conditions that are leading to feed shortages.

The NDP said producers have been "decimated" by drought, severe heat, and grasshopper infestation in June and July, which has caused ranchers to auction off their herds early and suffer financial losses.

Due to the current situation, the NDP wants to see the provincial government offer support through three steps.

The opposition wants a zero per cent interest lending program that would feature a 15-year payback program to help with breeding herds and keeping beef prices low. The opposition is also asking for a partnership with the federal government to subsidize the cost of feed supplies and offset transporting costs, and to reduce lease payments for Crown land by 50 per cent for a period of time.

Dilijeet Brar, who is the NDP agriculture critic, said the province needs to do more to support ranchers.

"This is the worst drought our ranchers have ever faced," said Brar. "They need support right now. Time is important."

Brar said ranchers are expecting support from the province, but added it is not happening.

"This situation is not impacting just the farming community. It's going to impact all of us … it's going to touch our pockets, it's going to touch our kitchen tables."

Brar said the loan could be around $50 million and it would be for all livestock producers.

He added the province also needs to work on a long-term plan as there is a chance Manitoba could be dealing with similar drought conditions in the future.

"We have to take so many steps to handle this situation."

Ralph Eichler, Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development Minister, said the province is working on helping producers, which has included conversations with the federal government.

"Normally droughts don't just have an impact on one year, sometimes it's multi-year," said Eichler. "Basically, what we want to ensure was that they have sustainability and they have hope for years to come."

The minister added turning to other crops for feed will help address the immediate shortage for producers.

He noted the province also has a producer’s assistance program in the works.

The federal government also announced support for the agriculture sector on Friday, as it plans to spend $100 million in agri-recovery funding to support farmers and producers who have been affected by extreme weather.