Time is up for staff at seniors' homes to show proof of vaccine or face unpaid leave

Time is up for unvaccinated long-term care workers to get immunized or face disciplinary action as vaccine policies come into effect for privately-owned homes.

The three big local private operators, Chartwell Retirement Residence, Sienna Senior Living and Revera Living Long-Term Care Homes, gave staff notice of the policy in August.

Chartwell Retirement Residence, which operates homes in York Region, says 94 per cent of its long-term care staff have received both doses, with those who are mandated by the province to be fully immunized no later than Nov. 15.

"This has been done with much thought, consideration and legal guidance on how to enhance protection against the virus for the people we care for, our team members who deliver that care, as well as essential caregivers and family visitors," Chartwell stated on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Sienna Senior Living said 92 per cent of its staff in Ontario are fully vaccinated.

Revera reports that "all employees working in our long-term care homes and retirement residences today are vaccinated."

Meanwhile, staff at homes run by the County of Simcoe have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated.

The county reports 89 per cent of its staff at its four homes in Beeton, Collingwood, Penetanguishene and Orillia have done their part.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, 112 seniors in long-term care homes died after becoming infected with COVID-19.

The health unit hasn't declared an outbreak at a seniors' home in three months and reports there hasn't been a COVID-19-related death in a long-term care home in Simcoe Muskoka in eight months.