Time might be expiring for 28 year old 'temporary' parking in downtown London

The pressure is ratcheting up on a prominent local developer to find a new use for a temporary downtown parking lot that dates back to the 1990s.

On Monday, Sifton Properties requested that the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) extend — for three years — the temporary zone that permits surface parking at 221 Queens Ave.

The lot serves businesses in the One London Place office tower.

A building on the site was demolished in 1995, the same year that the first three-year temporary zoning was granted by city council.

“This site has had 28 years of temporary three-year extensions,” said Coun. Skylar Franke. “That no longer feels temporary to me.”

“We have to stop it. This is not temporary,” added Coun. Sam Trosow. “When does it stop being temporary? This has been going on since the last century.”

“This is a highly reputable owner and developer, and I think it’s rather unfair to suggest that they don’t have other purposes for these properties, I think they do,” Coun. Peter Cuddy said to his colleagues on the committee.

The staff report states that another three year renewal would not encourage long-term redevelopment of the site in support of London’s housing pledge of 47,000 new units by 2031.

Instead, staff advised that a one-year extension as a balanced approach that allows existing users time to make alternative parking arrangements

The committee supported recommending the one-year renewal which would also allow Sifton Properties time to demonstrate an interest in redeveloping the property.

“What I would like to see in the next year, in terms of approving a one year extension to this, is that some thought is given to what redevelopment here might look like,” explained Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis.

Council will make a final decision at its meeting June 27.