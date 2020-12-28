Pleas are being made to the City of Waterloo to allow residents of Green Acre Parks to stay in their trailers this winter during their usual temporary closure.

Usually, the many snowbirds of the park would fly to a southern part of the world for the wintertime, but are unable to do so because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Annie Johnson and Ted Lavoie are some of the many residents packing up and heading south, but unlike their Mexico destination last year, this time they're going to a Niagara Falls hotel.

"We have no choice," said Johnson. "We're just praying everybody comes back safe."

The seasonal Green Acres Park is set to close for two months, and will reopen in March as mandated by city by-law.

Residents say most have found alternative living arrangements, but are still scared to leave.

"Why can't we stay?" said resident Maggie Caskanette. "This is ridiculous. This is a global pandemic."

The owner of the parks says the trailers are not built to meet residential code for year round occupancy.

"We live here in December and in March when it's cold," said Caskanette. "So don't tell me it's not up to code for January and February."

A petition was created two months ago by a resident's daughter that requests the city and park owner make an exception and allow everyone to stay. It garnered nearly 15,000 signatures, but no changes were made to further their cause.

"I'm very sad we weren't able to make some progress for the safety of all the residents," said petition creator Stephanie MacNeil.

She adds that her father and a few other residents will move into a student housing building in Waterloo.

"There's probably two to three floors filled with residents of the park now, so it'll be like a retirement dorm party," said MacNeil.

She says that, although it is not as comfortable as the park, her father is still happy to have his community nearby.