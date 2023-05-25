Time to clean strawberries in LaSalle

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival is calling on all volunteers for the annual cleaning of the berries.

There are about 300 flats of strawberries used each June for the town’s festival. They’re all grown locally by Raymont’s in Cottam strawberry festival.

Volunteers are needed to help clean strawberries on June 7 at 6 p.m.at the event centre on Front Road.

No advance registration is not required.

High school volunteer forms can be signed for community service hours.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place from June 8 – June 11 at the Vollmer Recreation Complex.