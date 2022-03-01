Time to point out problem potholes across the City of Windsor

Pothole season has arrived across southern Ontario as temperatures fluctuate around the freezing mark.

Roads maintenance officials in the City of Windsor say it's not the worst winter they've seen, but admit it's still busy based on the number of calls they’ve received so far.

“It's never-ending and unfortunately there's no miracle cure,” says Roberta Harrison, public works maintenance coordinator. “If we’re not plowing snow, we’re patching potholes in the winter.”

Harrison says at this time of year snow removal staff switch to pothole patrol with a product called cold mix. Main roads get priority but side streets are also being tackled on an as-need basis.

“It's a daily battle and we fill as many as we possibly can,” she says.

Harrison says the city is reminding residents to report road issues to 311, telling CTV News crews are working 24 hours a day during the week with additional shifts being covered on weekends.

“It's definitely job security, that's for sure, but yeah, it is a never-ending battle this time of year but we do eventually get caught up towards late spring,” Harrison says.

“It gets pretty costly pretty quick,” according to Macdonald’s Automotive owner Peter Solly who says repairs can cost over a thousand dollars depending on the damage.

“Potholes are present. Some are larger than others. Anyone's car with a suspension that is weak, just before a breaking point, sometimes they hit a pothole and it breaks and they come in on tow trucks.”

Solly says his Eugenie Street East shop has already made several pothole-related repairs this week, explaining it doesn’t matter what kind of vehicle you drive, suggesting potholes don’t discriminate.

“You want your car safe,” he says. “You got kids, you got people and other people's safety that are on a road with you. So it's nice to have it checked out. Preventative maintenance is always a good idea.”

Solly encourages motorists to schedule an automotive checkup before any potential pothole damage is done.

“It's best to get your car checked out before something like that happens, avoid a tow truck and unnecessary damage, if you get it into fix apart, can save you thousands of dollars as opposed to damage of the highway,” he says.