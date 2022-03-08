'Time to rest, recharge, and be ready': Saskatoon tech firm moves to 4-day work week
After trying the idea out last year, a Saskatoon tech company is making the permanent move to a four-day work week.
“We believe that if we take care of our people, they will, in turn, take great care of our customers and business,” Katherine Regnier, Coconut Software CEO, said in a news release.
The company provides appointment scheduling, lobby management and video banking software for financial institutions.
The firm's "Cabana Day" program lets its more than 90 workers take Fridays off to "focus on things that matter to them."
Employees still work a regular eight-hour day Monday through Thursday.
Based on data collected during the pilot program, Regnier said employee performance "remained strong" and some teams even saw an increase in productivity.
"It's so critical we ensure our employees have time to rest, recharge, and be ready to tackle the week's challenges. Coconut is very results-driven," Regnier said.
To ensure support remains available for clients, Coconut's customer service teams will alternate taking off Mondays instead of Fridays, the firm said in its release.
-
Temporary closures coming to Malahat highway this weekThe delays will occur between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill.
-
Manitoba government plans return to in-depth budget details under new billThe Manitoba government is planning to reinstate the release of detailed budget information after being accused of hiding it last year.
-
Tories deny opposition accusations that premier misled Manitobans on ICU patient transfersManitoba's Progressive Conservative government says Premier Heather Stefanson, who was health minister at the time, didn't know COVID-19 patients were set to be transferred out of province last May, while she was suggesting publicly Manitoba could handle a surge in cases.
-
Black advocate's virtual event hacked with hate-filled attackUPlift Black president and founder Shelly Skinner was hacked with homophobic and racial slurs and images during a virtual event meant to celebrate women.
-
OHL investigation into alleged 'inappropriate comments' completeThe Ontario Hockey League says it has completed an investigation into an allegation about ethnic slurs being made against a Russian player by an opponent during a recent Sudbury-North Bay game.
-
Third time's the charm for 'Room' at the Grand TheatreAfter being postponed twice due to pandemic restrictions and protocols, the stage production of Room hit the Grand Theatre stage Tuesday night.
-
Big names coming to perform at Sudbury arenaControversial American rapper DaBaby and award-winning Canadian comedian Russell Peters are both coming to Sudbury Community Arena in the next few months.
-
Winnipeg woman, 80, transferred to Russell hospital two months ago wants to return homeAn elderly woman from Winnipeg transferred to a hospital in western Manitoba two months ago wants to return home.
-
New Westminster woman pepper-sprayed during catalytic converter theft, police sayPolice in New Westminster are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted with pepper spray after she caught a pair of suspects stealing the catalytic converter from her car last week.