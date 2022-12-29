'Time to retire': Used bookstore in Winnipeg is closing its doors

A popular used book store in Winnipeg is entering its final chapter.

Nerman’s Books and Collectibles, located on Osborne Street, is closing its doors.

The business started as a hobby for owner Gary Nerman, who began with mail-order books out of his basement in the late 1980s. The storefront opened in South Osborne in the 1990s and has been there ever since – growing to become one of the largest used bookstores in the area.

He said he decided to close the shop after getting a “great” offer on his building.

“I’m 68 years old, so I thought it was time to retire and have some fun,” he said in an interview on Wednesday, adding that he still might do a bit of mail-order from home.

He said he has heard from some upset customers over the news of the store’s closure, adding that people have been calling and coming in to talk about how the store played a part in their lives.

“Some kids grew up here, especially readers that came in all the time, buying books and stuff like that,” he said.

“It’s very nostalgic. It’s touching actually, sometimes when you come in and come to say goodbye.”

For those who are not ready to say goodbye, there’s still time to get some books. Beginning on Jan. 2, all books will be 50 per cent off. After that, Nerman is going to give what is left to charity and close the shop.

Nerman said the store has 100,000 books and magazines, and if he’s lucky, he’ll sell around 30,000 to 40,000 in the next few months.

He added that his time owning Nerman’s Books has been great and he couldn’t have asked for a better job.

“The people coming and books are great. It was just a really nice period of my life, that’s for sure,” he said.