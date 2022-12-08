Time to tell city hall if you want cars on Blackfriars Bridge

Londoners are being asked to provide their thoughts about the future of the historic Blackfriars Bridge.

The survey results will inform an upcoming traffic study being prepared by city engineers.

The online survey includes the question, How much do you agree with the following potential use configurations of the bridge?

One-way car traffic shared with cyclist (existing)

No car traffic on weekends and holidays

No car traffic permanently (two-way cycle & pedestrian travel)

“It is important that we hear from folks in the community, as well as residents at large,” said Division Manager of Transportation Planning and Design, Garfield Dales.

In November 2021, a majority of city council supported reopening Blackfriars Bridge to eastbound vehicles after spending the height on the COVID-19 pandemic reconfigured into an active transportation route for cyclists and pedestrians.

Despite receiving a 1,200 signature petition, several councillors argued there was a lack of traffic data and public input to permanently make the bridge car-free.

The current study undertaken by city engineers will provide council with options based on the data collected.

“We’ve got to understand the role that this bridge plays within the broader mobility network and the community,” explained Dales. “Those are all factors we are considering in the study.”

“Everyone, especially people in the area, we’re all stakeholders in the bridge,” said new Downtown Coun. David Ferreira.

Ferreira said it’s his personal belief that Blackfriars Bridge should be for cyclists and pedestrians.

“It is unnecessary for the bridge to have [motor] vehicles on it,” he added. “There are other routes that you can take around here, there is the Oxford route and another route coming off of Riverside Drive.”

Built in 1875, Blackfriars Bridge was closed in May 2013 after an inspection discovered extensive corrosion.

In 2017, the bridge was removed for an $8.7-million restoration. It officially reopened in December 2018.

Not associated with the city study, retired accident reconstruction consultant Zyg Gorski independently conducted two-hour traffic counts on five different days this past summer.

His independent results found the number of pedestrians and cyclists using Blackfriars Bridge exceeded motor vehicles by a wide margin.

His cumulative total for the 10 hours:

1,017 Pedestrians

842 Cyclists

482 Motor vehicles

CTV News asked Londoners crossing the bridge how they feel about sharing the span with motor vehicle traffic.

“I don’t have any trouble with there being too much traffic,” said Craig Harrison as he walked his dog. “Even (as) people are being rerouted presently around town with construction.”

But Ted Rice supports banning cars from the bridge, “I’d love to see this go back to just bicycles and pedestrians because we like to bring our grandkids down here.”

And Glenn Berry said it was nice not having cars on the bridge, however, “Traffic seemed to get worse after COVID restrictions were lifted. This was an essential artery for coming home from the west end.”

Once traffic data and survey information is compiled by city engineers, a report will go to council before summer.