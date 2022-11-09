Time to wear masks 'once again,' Ottawa Public Health urges

Ottawa Public Health is renewing its call for people to wear masks in indoor public settings as the spread of respiratory viruses continues to increase.

"It's once again time to #MaskUp to protect each other," the health unit tweeted on Wednesday.

The renewed recommendation comes as some public health authorities are being urged to reinstate mask mandates due to rising COVID-19 levels and increased cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Ottawa Public Health is not mandating masks, instead continuing to recommend them in public indoor spaces. That falls in line with current provincial guidelines.

"We strongly recommend wearing a well-fitted mask in any indoor and/or crowded public setting," OPH tweeted. "We also fully support any business/organization that chooses to implement a mask wearing policy."

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he is encouraging Ontario residents to wear a mask whenever they are in a situation that is less safe, but stopped short of committing to any sort of renewal of mask mandates in the province.On Monday, CHEO's chief of staff pleaded with residents to wear masks and take other measures to protect children.

The hospital is overrun with record numbers of children with respiratory viruses, resulting in cancelled surgeries, long wait times and some children being sent hours away for care.

"I have never seen it like this before and I am really worried," Dr. Lindy Samson told the city's board of health meeting. "This is the time for our community to come together for our kids."

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told the board of health that people must ensure they are up to date on their immunizations. Flu shots are now available to the general public.

"With the return of cooler weather, it is important that people continue to use the layers of protection against COVID-19. So for COVID-19 and influenza, that first layer of protection is be up to date on your immunization," she said.

Etches added that other measures to protect against other respiratory viruses include staying home when you’re sick, wearing a mask indoors and in crowded spaces and good hygiene.

The city’s board of health voted Monday night to send a letter to Ontario’s premier, health minister and chief medical officer asking for data and projections on this year’s respiratory illness season and its predicted impact on the health system.

The board also voted to ask that the province “intensify the visibility and reach of a mass health communications campaign” about the benefits of masking and vaccination.

Good afternoon, Ottawa.



Our community is seeing an increase in respiratory virus activity.



Our friends at @CHEO have flagged unprecedented volumes of infants & children w/respiratory symptoms from various viruses.



It's once again time to #MaskUp to protect each other. (1/2)

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, warned last month of a "quite complex and difficult winter" of respiratory illnesses.

Toronto's public health board asked the city's top doctor on Tuesday to "urgently explore" resuming mask mandates, starting with schools.

On Tuesday, the University of Waterloo brought back masking requirements for all indoor academic activities. Ottawa post-secondary institutions continue to strongly recommend masks.

According to a new survey from Nanos Research, most Canadians say they would support or share some support for the return of face mask mandates this fall in indoor public space if deemed necessary by officials.

The poll conducted for CTV News found seven in 10 Canadians said they would support the return of face masks mandates to some extent.

Fifty-two per cent said they would support the return of such mandates, 17 per cent said they would "somewhat support" them, while 22 per cent would be against them. Eight per cent would be "somewhat" opposed to the idea.