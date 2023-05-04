Timelapse shows milestone for tower in downtown Winnipeg
A tower in downtown Winnipeg that has steadily been growing over the past several years is nearing completion.
The 21-storey tower on the corner of Carlton Street and Graham Avenue will be the future home for the North American headquarters of Wawanesa. The Manitoba-made insurance company plans to have the space for 1,300 employees in the building.
The tower's construction hit a new milestone recently.
Over the course of a week, crews added on the logo of Wawanesa Insurance. The sign was designed in Steinbach and will glow blue in the day and white in the evening.
Check out a timelapse of the Wawanesa tower as it is topped off with the new sign.
The building was designed by Canada’s Architecture49 (A49) and built by PCL Construction. Once completed, it will be the fifth tower of True North Square.
CTV News tracked the building's construction over a year as the tower took its place in Winnipeg's downtown skyline. You can watch it rise from the ground in this timelapse video.
Wawanesa Insurance tells CTV News construction on the tower will be completed this year, with employees moving into the building in early 2024.
