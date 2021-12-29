Timelapse video shows ice floe drifting during Vancouver-area cold snap
Several days of unusually cold weather in Metro Vancouver have inspired photographers – amateur and professional – to get outside.
Photos and video posted on social media captured the first significant snowfall of the year, and a city with an average temperature this time of year above the freezing mark suddenly covered in ice.
One of those videos shows the ice that formed on the Fraser River by New Westminster. A massive sheet of white covers the darker blue-green water.
The timelapse video posted on Reddit by user "wascallywaldo" shows the sheet drifting in the creek, with the city's skyline in the background.
The poster wrote that they'd captured it with an iPhone camera and a tripod.
Other Redditors posted stunning shots captured at local beaches and parks, including more shots of an ice-crusted Fraser, and kids skating at Vanier Park in Vancouver.
Another common topic on the Vancouver subreddit during the cold snap is hummingbirds, and how to keep feeders warm so the tiny birds don't starve. Read more on that here.
-
Where to take your Christmas tree after the holidaysThe City of London is asking that Christmas trees be dropped off at EnviroDepot locations for recycling this year as there will be no curbside collection.
-
RCMP search for missing Moncton, N.B. woman last seen in mid-NovemberRCMP in Moncton, N.B. are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen in mid-November.
-
Police look for leads in Christmas butter heist in Trenton, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police are looking for leads as they investigate the disappearance of more than $200,000 worth of butter from a facility in eastern Ontario.
-
-
Halifax Regional Municipality urges residence to stay off frozen lakes, ponds until ice thickness testing resumesThe Halifax Regional Municipality is reminding everyone that it is currently not safe to be on frozen lakes and ponds, with signs of noticeably thin ice and open water in many lakes across the region.
-
SIU invokes mandate after crash in BrantfordThe province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after two people were injured in a crash in Brantford.
-
Train derails in southern Alberta, diesel fuel leakingTraffic on Highway 23 is being re-routed as a hazmat team from Calgary and emergency crews from southern Alberta deal with a train derailment near the Village of Barons.
-
Windsor-Essex acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to the classroomWith the province expected to decide this week whether to reopen schools in January, the local acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to in-class learning.
-
World Juniors: Oilers draft pick Munzenberger looking to lead Germany back to quarterfinalsA year after making his World Juniors debut in Edmonton, Munzenberger has helped his German side to within a win of a quarterfinal spot for the second year in a row.