Timelapse video shows ice floe drifting during Vancouver-area cold snap

Several days of unusually cold weather in Metro Vancouver have inspired photographers – amateur and professional – to get outside.

Photos and video posted on social media captured the first significant snowfall of the year, and a city with an average temperature this time of year above the freezing mark suddenly covered in ice.

One of those videos shows the ice that formed on the Fraser River by New Westminster. A massive sheet of white covers the darker blue-green water.

The timelapse video posted on Reddit by user "wascallywaldo" shows the sheet drifting in the creek, with the city's skyline in the background.

The poster wrote that they'd captured it with an iPhone camera and a tripod.

Other Redditors posted stunning shots captured at local beaches and parks, including more shots of an ice-crusted Fraser, and kids skating at Vanier Park in Vancouver.

Another common topic on the Vancouver subreddit during the cold snap is hummingbirds, and how to keep feeders warm so the tiny birds don't starve. Read more on that here.