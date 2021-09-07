Timeline: From a missing person report to a homicide investigation, here are the events leading to the Greg Fertuck murder trial

While Sheree Fertuck’s partner has been charged with murder, her body has never been found.

On Tuesday, nearly six years since the 51-year-old was reported missing, Greg Fertuck’s first-degree murder trial will begin at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Here is a look at key events leading up to the first-degree murder trial:

Dec. 7, 2015: Fertuck had been at work, hauling gravel just off Highway 15 — about 25 kilometres east of Kenaston, Sask. She took a lunch break with her family at her mother’s house nearby and headed back to the gravel pit around 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 8, 2015: Fertuck’s family find her semi abandoned at the gravel pit. Her keys, cellphone and coat are still inside. Fertuck is reported missing to RCMP and searches begin.

Dec. 11, 2015: RCMP consider Fertuck’s disappearance suspicious. Major Crimes Unit South assist in the search. Cadaver dogs, police planes and underwater rescue teams are involved. Flyers are being circulated, asking the public for help.

April 11, 2016: Fertuck’s disappearance is now being treated as a homicide investigation by RCMP.

May 9, 2016: Court documents show police believe Fertuck was murdered by her estranged husband, Greg Fertuck. The document shows the two were separated.

June 24, 2019: Greg Fertuck is arrested at 6:30 p.m. on the outskirts of Saskatoon and charged with first-degree murder and causing indignity to human remains.

July 18, 2019: The Saskatchewan RCMP ask the public for information regarding a tarp-like material. Officers urge anyone who may have found pieces of the material in the Kenaston area to contact them.

Jan. 24, 2020: Following a two-week long preliminary hearing, a judge decides Greg Fertuck’s case will go to trial. It gets scheduled to begin on March 29, 2021.

March 29, 2021: The trial gets rescheduled to Sept. 7 due to COVID-19.

Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.