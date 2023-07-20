Timeline of events surrounding British Columbia's port strike

The union representing about 7,400 port workers in British Columbia has rescinded a 72-hour strike notice that could have shut down cargo movements across the province again on Saturday.

Here is a timeline surrounding the events.

2022

Nov. 30: The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association provides notice to commence collective bargaining to the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada.

2023

Feb. 16: Negotiations begin.

March 20: The ILWU serves a notice of dispute to the federal government, signalling an impasse, and requests the appointment of a conciliation officer.

March 29: Talks enter a 60-day conciliation period.

March 31: The existing collective agreement between the BCMEA and the ILWU expires.

May 30: Conciliation ends. Talks enter a cooling-off period of 21 days.

June 5: The ILWU's negotiating committee authorizes a strike vote to be conducted on June 9 and 10.

June 12: The ILWU says members voted 99.24 per cent in favour of supporting strike action if necessary.

June 28: The ILWU serves 72-hour strike notice.

June 30: Both sides say cruise ships will continue to be serviced.

July 1: Strike commences at B.C. ports, shutting down operations at most of the province's marine terminals.

July 3: The ILWU says the BCMEA has walked away from the negotiating table. The BCMEA says it is a pause to reset talks.

July 8: The two sides meet again with mediators about a deadlock on maintenance work. The BCMEA says the ILWU rejected a proposal.

July 11: Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan asks a mediator to draft terms for a potential settlement agreement.

July 13: The BCMEA says a tentative, four-year agreement has been reached with the ILWU. Port operations resume. In a tweet, O'Regan declares “the strike is over.”

July 18: The ILWU says its leadership caucus voted down the mediator's terms, and workers are back on strike. Picket lines resume. O'Regan and federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra say in a statement that the disruptions at B.C. ports “cannot go on” and officials are now looking at “all options.”

July 19: The Canada Industrial Relations Board rules the ILWU's move to strike on July 18 was unlawful because no 72-hour notice was provided. The ILWU issues a new 72-hour notice to strike, but rescinds the notice hours later. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convenes the incident response group.