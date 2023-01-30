Timeline of violent incidents on the TTC

TTC riders and staff have been shaken by a series of violent incidents recently. Here’s a timeline of some of those events.

Jan. 25, 2023

Old Mill Station

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by a suspect on a bus at Old Mill Station. The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but survived.

Jan. 25, 2023

Amalgamated Transit Union Canada national president John Di Nino said attacks on public transit have reached “crisis levels” and called for a national task force to tackle the issue.

Jan. 25, 2023

Dundas Station

Two TTC workers were allegedly chased through the station by a suspect wielding a syringe. They took refuge in a collector’s booth and escaped unharmed.

Jan. 24. 2023

Spadina and Sussex avenues

A woman was stabbed on-board a Spadina streetcar multiple times by a female suspect, leaving her with “life-altering” injuries.

Jan. 23, 2023

Broadview Station

A woman was sent sailing down a flight of stairs and across the floor in a violent purse snatching. Police released video of the incident a few days later and a suspect was arrested a short time after that. He has been charged with robbery, failure to comply with a judicial release and failure to comply with a probation order.

Jan. 21, 2023

Markham Road and Progress Avenue

A female TTC employee was shot with a BB gun while waiting to take over a bus. A group of teen suspects then fled the area. The operator was not seriously injured.

Jan. 03, 2023

Bloor-Yonge Station

One man was pushed onto the subway tracks after he got into an argument with another man on the platform. The man who was pushed did not suffer serious injuries.

Dec. 08, 2022

High Park Station

Two women were stabbed by a stranger. Vanessa Kurpiewska, 31, died of her injuries while the other victim, a 37-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries. A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

June 17, 2022

Kipling Station

Nyima Dolma, 28, was set on fire in an apparently random attack. She died of her injuries. A 33-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

April 17, 2022

Bloor-Yonge Station

A 39-year-old woman had to roll under the lip of a subway platform to avoid an incoming train after she was allegedly pushed onto the tracks by another woman. She sustained a broken rib, but survived. A 45-year-old Toronto woman has been charged with attempted murder in the investigation.

Nov. 26, 2021

Bloor-Yonge Station

A man was pushed onto the tracks and dragged a short distance by a train. He was seriously injured, but survived.

- Map by Jesse Tahirali