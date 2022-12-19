TIMELINE: What we know about the Vaughan mass shooting

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting that left six people dead at a Vaughan condominium building, including the suspected gunman. The shooting took place inside a building near Jane Street and Rutherford Road on Sunday night. The suspect, a 73-year-old resident of the building, was pronounced dead after being shot by a responding officer.

Here is a timeline of what we know about what transpired so far.

Sunday

7:20 p.m. – Police are first dispatched to a condominium building located at 9235 Jane Street in Vaughan for reports of a shooting in progress.

8 p.m. – The alleged gunman is pronounced dead after being shot by police in a hallway. SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette later says that the gunman was initially taken to an ambulance but was never transported to hospital.

9:22 p.m. – Police confirm that there are “multiple victims” after “several people were shot” at the condominium. They say that the suspect is deceased and that the SIU will be notified.

11:11 p.m. – York Police Chief Jim MacSween speaks with reporters outside the building. He confirms that six people are dead, including the gunman. He provides few details about the circumstances of the shooting but says that responding officers arrived to a “horrendous scene” spanning multiple units.

Monday

8 a.m. – The SIU says that it has designated one subject officer as part of their investigation, indicating that investigators only believe that one officer opened fire on the suspect. The SIU says that it has assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

9 a.m. – Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca speaks with reporters at the scene, calling it an “unspeakable” tragedy. He also urged the community not to speculate about what may have transpired.

9:45 a.m. – Premier Doug Ford posts a message to Twitter, noting that he is “shocked” and “saddened” by the “senseless violence.” Ford also thanks first responders for “bravely being on scene.”

12 p.m. – A spokesperson for the SIU provides an update at the scene, confirming that officers found multiple people dead on several floors of the condo building. Kristy Denette said investigators have identified the deceased gunman as a 73-year-old resident of the building.

12:40 p.m. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posts a message on Twitter, noting that he is keeping the friends and families of the victims in his thoughts.

2 p.m. – Police hold a press conference to provide new details about the shooting. They confirm that three of the five people who were fatally shot were members of the building’s condo board but say it is too early to speculate on a potential motive. Police also confirm the identitiy of the gunman as 73-year-old Francesco Villi.