How Saskatoon city council went from sending a letter to considering a divisive COVID-19 bylaw

A proposed COVID-19 bylaw that would limit gathering sizes in Saskatoon failed second reading at a special meeting of City Council on Friday.

Here's a timeline of the winding month-long journey that led up to Friday's council vote to ultimately reject a proposed COVID-19 bylaw.

SEPT. 29: CITY REQUESTS LOCAL GATHERING LIMITS

With the backing of the Saskatoon Health Authority medical health officer assigned to the city, council unanimously agrees that Mayor Charlie Clark should send a letter to Premier Scott Moe to request limits on gathering sizes to limit the spread of COVID-19. The area is facing an onslaught of new reported cases.

A localized approach to public health measures is not without precedent in Saskatchewan, with the province moving to ban private gatherings in Regina earlier this year as the city battled a variant-fuelled COVID-19 surge.

OCT. 6: PROVINCE DENIES REQUEST

City council learns, potentially through the media, that the Saskatchewan government had denied its request.

In an emailed statement sent to CTV News, the Saskatchewan government says it "will not be making an order to limit gathering sizes."

"The vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations are unvaccinated residents and those who are not vaccinated should get vaccinated," the statement said.

The province formally declined the request later in the week.

OCT. 14: HEALTH MINISTER SUGGESTS CITY CAN 'ADD ON' TO RULES

When asked about the province's decision to decline the city's request, Health Minister Paul Merriman says "If the municipalities want to be able to add on top of (base layers of protection) they have that ability to do that."

However, it's unclear whether he was only referring to adding additional rules at city-operated facilities.

Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton says he's "confused" by the minister's comment.

OCT. 18: SASK. TOP DOC RECOMMENDS LIMITED CONTACTS

During a city committee meeting, councillors ask administration to report back on whether the city has any room to develop a local gathering-size bylaw on their own.

During a media teleconference the same day, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says even without a public health order, people should keep gatherings small and consistent, involving a maximum of two or three households and including only those who are fully vaccinated.

Shahab says that people in the province need to "remain extremely vigilant" as the weather cools off and social life again moves indoors.

OCT. 19: MOE SAYS COMMUNICATION HAS 'BROKEN DOWN'

During a CBC Radio interview, Premier Scott Moe says communication has "broken down" with the City of Saskatoon and implies that his government is getting its information second-hand through the media.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark acknowledges he had missed two weekly phone calls but says the city has “absolutely been clear and transparent” with its communication, including sending a letter to the premier earlier in October asking for local gathering restrictions.

OCT. 20: MODEL PREDICTS SURGE IN ICU ADMISSIONS

Saskatchewan Health Authority modelling is released showing that under a scenario where "current mixing behaviour" continues, ICU admissions could skyrocket, with well over 200 ICU admissions predicted by Jan. 1.

The projected trend improves significantly under a scenario where there is "further reduction in how much people are in contact with each other."

OCT. 21: MEDICAL ASSOCIATIONS CALL FOR ADDITIONAL MEASURES

The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) joins in the call for size limits for private and public events, saying they must be implemented immediately as a public health order.

“We need more action now to lessen the harm Saskatchewan citizens are experiencing from COVID-19, as well as the trauma felt by those working in our health-care system,” SMA president Dr. Eben Strydom says.

Canadian Medical Association President Dr. Katharine Smart also calls for action.

"We have come too far for too long to allow this situation to continue. As we’ve said before, it is time for courageous action and a focus on collaboration," Smart says.

OCT. 25: DRAFT BYLAW REQUESTED AS HEALTH OFFICERS CALL FOR MEASURES

Based on a city administration report that outlines a narrow legal road the city must traverse in order for the city to limit gathering sizes, council instructs administration to draft a bylaw.

“I absolutely do not want to have to be in this situation right now,” Mayor Charlie Clark says during the council meeting.

City solicitor Cindy Yelland writes in the report that "the province has provided cities with the ability to pass bylaws that address the 'safety, health and welfare of people and the protection of people and property.'"

Yelland cautions "the effectiveness of any bylaw in addressing the health concern would need to be convincing" in order to weather a potential legal challenge.

Councillors Randy Donauer, Darren Hill and Troy Davies oppose the motion to draft the bylaw.

The same day, Premier Scott Moe gives a speech at a Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce luncheon, again reiterating he has no appetite for additional health measures beyond the mask mandate and vaccine requirements already in place.

A letter signed by 21 medical health officers is also publicly circulated. In the letter, the health officials ask for further steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, including a limit on gathering sizes.

OCT. 26: SHAHAB SIGNALS SUPPORT FOR MEASURES

During a news conference, Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab appears to give his clearest indication yet that he has recommended additional COVID-19 measures to the government.

Shahab says the proposed steps outlined in the letter sent by health officers are "closely aligned with many recommendations" he's made to the government.

"Certainly those are all important steps that we should consider," Shahab said.

The letter calls for measures including a 28-day limit on private gathering sizes similar to what was in place during the early stages of Saskatchewan's reopening plan "with some modifications for the fully immunized population."

Oct. 28: BYLAW REVEALED, SECURITY COMPANY MAY ENFORCE IT

A draft version of the proposed gathering limit bylaw which will be debated by council is released by the city.

An administration report says a security company would likely need to be contracted to enforce the bylaw because city bylaw enforcement and inspection staff are already unable to keep up with current demand.

The proposed bylaw would allow fully vaccinated households to socialize with up to one other fully vaccinated household.

Unvaccinated and partially unvaccinated people would be limited to their own household.

There are also proposed limits on gathering sizes at weddings, funerals and churches unless proof of vaccination is required.