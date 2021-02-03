A group is planning a protest calling on Canada's justice minister to weigh in on the bail hearing of former fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who is waiting behind bars to hear if he will be granted bail.

A group called 'Times Up Nygard' has planned a protest outside the Manitoba Law Courts building on Wednesday afternoon. The group is protesting Nygard's bid for bail, and has launched a petition calling on the federal Minister of Justice David Lametti to make a recommendation in the hearing.

Nygard, 79, has been in custody since mid-December after he was arrested under the Extradition Act. He is facing charges, including sex trafficking, in the United States.

The indictment alleges Nygard used force, fraud, and coercion to entice and recruit dozens of women and girls to have paid sex with himself and others.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Nygard's lawyers have been arguing for bail for his release prior to an extradition hearing.

Queen’s Bench Justice Shawn Greenberg had reserved a decision until Feb. 5, though the court was told a ruling could come earlier.

The 'Times Up Nygard' group said it will be rotating teams of fewer than five people, and will be following all health and safety standards.

This is a developing story. More details to come

- With files from CTV's Josh Crabb