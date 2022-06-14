Timiskaming drug and alcohol committee looking for input

The Timiskaming drug and alcohol strategy committee wants feedback from the public and drug and alcohol abuse in the community, and how it can address concerns.

In an effort to determine the impact of drugs and alcohol abuse in the region, the strategy committee has issued a new report.

“The crisis has disproportionally affected northern areas in Ontario. In particular Timiskaming. It’s just a huge topic of concern to address,” said committee member, Megan McBride.

Formed last year, the committee works in partnership with agencies and organizations, and has issued its first report on the problems associated with substance abuse and harm.

“From the feedback we’ve received, yes there’s a shortage of supports, and we’re trying to better understand if it’s the number, or awareness piece of what is available,” said McBride.

It finds that opioid-related hospital visits peaked in the region in 2020, while alcohol-related visits were above the provincial average in 2018.

“What planning hypothetically is needed that we require as an added element that we have already said we are proposing,“ said McBride

“The question is how can we improve those services in terms of accessibility?”

The committee is now looking for feedback by encouraging residents to participate in a survey.

It hopes to use the data to formulate decisions on how to move forward, and how to apply for grant money.