Timiskaming Health Unit brings back capacity, other restrictions as COVID-19 cases spike

Restrictions lifted as part of the province's Stage 3 reopening plan are being brought back by the Timiskaming Health Unit.

There are currently 61 active cases in the area covered by the health unit, behind the 283 in Algoma and 258 in Sudbury, communities that have also re-imposed restrictions to stem the rising number of cases.

The Timiskaming Health Unit said in a news release Tuesday it is taking three actions, including updating the Section 22 Class Order, which legally requires anyone in the Timiskaming Health Unit area who has confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection, or who is identified as a close contact to follow isolation requirements and other public health direction.

"While the vast majority of people follow isolation requirements, people who do not comply with this Section 22 Class Order may be liable for a set fine of $880 or otherwise of up to $5,000 per day or part of each day that the offence continues," the health unit said.

As well, the provincial capacity limits and physical distancing requirements that were lifted on Sept. 25 are being reinstated and masking requirements both indoors and outdoors are being strengthened.

"Masking is required at businesses, organizations, and organized public events (indoors or outdoors) if physical distancing of at least two metres cannot be maintained," the health unit said.

"In general, businesses and organizations must put capacity limits in place so that patrons can maintain physical distancing of at least two metres."

And finally, anyone aged 12 years and older must provide proof of identification and vaccination if they are entering an indoor facility to participate, coach, officiate, volunteer, or spectate at an organized sport.

Participants aged 12-18 were previously exempt but must show proof of vaccination beginning Nov. 26.

"Currently we are seeing a high level of COVID-19 spread through every part of our district," Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health, said in the release.

"Given our high cases, it’s unfortunately necessary to put additional public health measures in place. Everyone should consider limiting their contacts to reduce the chances of further increases of COVID-19 in our communities. Our health care resources are currently stretched. THU has called upon provincial contact tracers to assist with calling contacts."