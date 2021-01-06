The Timiskaming Health Unit is declaring an outbreak at Kirkland Lake Extendicare.

In a news release Wednesday, the health unit said provincial rules requires an outbreak be declared when a single case is confirmed in a resident or staff member. One staff member has tested positive.

"The case is currently under investigation and the person is self-isolating," the release said. "Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified."

The Timiskaming Health Unit, along with the Blanche River Health, Kirkland Lake location, the Ontario Ministry of Long Term Care, and Ontario Health - North, is working with the facility to ensure that all measures are in place to protect residents and staff.

“Risk to staff and residents is deemed low at this time,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit. “It’s important for everyone to keep their guards up regarding COVID-19 by continuing to follow all public health measures.”

The Province of Ontario is currently in lockdown. District residents need to stay home except for essential travel and especially need to avoid social gatherings.

The health unit cautions everyone to continue to follow public health measures:

- Continue practising physical distancing.

- Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces.

- Wash hands with warm water or use alcohol based sanitizers and do not touch your face.

- Cough or sneeze into your elbow.

- Avoid gatherings with people outside of your household, they are prohibited under lockdown.

- Avoid non-essential travel within and outside of our district, especially to high transmission areas.

- Stay home if unwell and contact your local assessment centre to schedule an appointment for testing.

- Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place.

- Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support.

For more information on COVID-19