Timiskaming Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at long term care home

The Timiskaming Health Unit declared an outbreak at Teck Pioneer Residence on Tuesday.

"The Timiskaming Health Unit is working closely with Teck Pioneer Residence to ensure all necessary contact tracing is being completed," the health unit said.

"Teck Pioneer Residence is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19."

There are currently 217 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, with another 40 new cases announced Tuesday.