The Timiskaming Health Unit is declaring an outbreak at Extendicare Tri-Town in Haileybury. Three staff have tested positive as part of the provincial asymptomatic surveillance program.

Provincial guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single case is confirmed in a resident or staff member.

"The cases are currently under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating," the health unit said in a news release Friday. "Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being, notified."

The health unit, along with Temiskaming Hospital, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, and Ontario Health - North, is working closely with the facility to ensure that all measures are in place to protect residents and staff, the release said.

“We are announcing an outbreak with three new cases today," Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health, said in the release. "Although we declared yesterday that our district had zero active COVID-19 cases, we know how quickly the situation can change. We are working with partners to make sure that all precautions are in place for resident and staff safety.”

The province is currently in lockdown. District residents must stay home except for essential travel and especially need to avoid social gatherings.

District residents are reminded to:

- Continue practising physical distancing.

- Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces.

- Wash hands with soap and warm water or use alcohol-based sanitizers and do not touch your face.

- Cough or sneeze into your elbow.

- Gatherings with people outside of your household are prohibited under lockdown.

- Avoid non-essential travel within and outside of our district, especially to high transmission areas.

- Stay home if unwell and contact your local assessment centre to schedule an appointment for testing.

- Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place.

- Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.timiskaminghu.com and the Ontario Coronavirus website.