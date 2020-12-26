The Timiskaming Health Unit has reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last two days: five on Christmas Day and another five Boxing Day.

Combined with three cases reported Christmas Eve, the region has seen 13 cases in three days.

The five cases on Christmas Day were all in the northern part of the District of Timiskaming.

"The exposure category for all five cases is contact of a confirmed case," the health unit said. "The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified."

The cases reported Boxing Day include four in the northern part and one in the southern part of the District of Timiskaming. Four of the five were a result of close contact with a confirmed case, while the source of the fifth has yet to be determined.

"The cases are under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating," the health unit said. "Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified. No new contacts have been identified for the case in the southern part of the district."

There have now been a total of 61 cases in the Timiskaming Health Unit's coverage area. Visit their COVID page for more details.