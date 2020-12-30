The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the area's total case count to 68 since the beginning of the pandemic.

One of the new cases is someone living in the northern part of the health unit's coverage area, and two in the southern part of the District of Timiskaming. The source of infection for all three cases is close contact of a confirmed case.

"The cases are under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating," the health unit said. "Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified. No new contacts have been identified for the cases in the southern part of the district."

The new cases are being reported ahead of the health unit's decision to invoke a special order to enforce COVID-19 restrictions in its coverage area. Details will be announced at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The Class Order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act applies to everyone who has been ordered to self-isolate. Those people include people with COVID, people with mild or worsening symptoms awaiting their test results, anyone with symptoms in the past 10 days, close contacts of people with COVID, and parents or guardians of people under age 16 who have COVID or COVID symptoms.