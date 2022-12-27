Timiskaming Health Unit rolls out strategy to address substance abuse

The Timiskaming Health Unit is rolling out a drug and alcohol strategy involving multiple groups working together to reduce the harms associated with substance use in the area.

Northern Ontario and specifically Temiskaming Shores has a higher rate of substance use than other areas across the province.

Officials from the health unit said the strategy addresses that and ways to improve the situation.

"Substance use is such a complex issue, and it requires a suite of interventions related to prevention, harm reduction, and community safety,” said the health unit’s Megan McBride.

“You can't really have one without other for a comprehensive approach. It's important in this region because substance use and the harms of it affect the northern areas disproportionately compared to the rest of the province. So for us that was a huge driver, as we see the harms escalate."

While the health unit launched the strategy, many other groups are involved in finding the solutions.

"The collaboration has been fantastic,” said Temiskaming Shores Mayor John Laferriere.

“It's the leadership now and execution of those strategies. I think we all have a role to play in it. If we do continue to work together, implement those strategies we are going see a much safer and healthier community for everyone."

Some of the actions in the plan are already being implemented while others are long term.

"We do anticipate to launch our opioid surveillance and early warning system, which will give real-time data and notification to the community if there's a toxic supply, as well as any opioid-related events that take place,” said McBride.

“Also looking to take on some anti-stigma campaigns and awareness raising for that realm."

Health unit officials said the strategy plan will be in effect until 2025.