Timmins abuse prevention expert highlights red flags

Rosalia Rivera of Timmins is an abuse prevention expert and founder of Consent Parenting. She says one way families can help their children and teens have safer experiences online is to formulate 'family media agreements.'

"CommonSense.org has a really great template that parents can use to sit down and say ... let’s talk about some safety rules that we both can agree on and we can check in on regularly," said Rivera.

Timmins Police agree and officials said online predators look for opportunities in Timmins.

"So far this year, we’ve only got the one currently under investigation," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator with Timmins Police Service.

"Last year, we had a number of investigations (and) a lot of them have carried forward to this year. It’s a rather comprehensive and time-consuming investigation."

Rivera said another way families can help youths is to consider how much information they share about young children and teens on social media and dating platforms.

"So limit the kind of photos and information that you post," she said.

"If you notice that there is someone who seems to be asking a lot about your children, that could be a red flag that that’s a potential predator."

She added parents can encourage children to talk about anything, and that they won't get in trouble for mistakes then may make online.