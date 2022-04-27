Timmins adds seven buildings to municipal heritage registry

The City of Timmins is adding seven of its buildings to the Municipal Heritage Register. If it doesn't, it could potentially lose more structures that connect the present to its rich past.

“We’ve seen this happen in recent history with the mine manager’s house -- all of a sudden the property owner wanted to demolish the building, the city was only given two weeks' notice and we were all kind of scrambling," said Timmins city councillor Michelle Boileau.

"We were at a loss of, you know, what to do anything about it."

Today, all that remains from that historic home is the solid oak front door, kept at the Timmins Museum.

"So it’s something which we don’t often see anymore," said Nicola Alexander, chair of the municipal heritage advisory committee.

"It was made in 1916 and it has significance for anyone who’s been involved with the area or people can connect to this in a tangible way when we talk about the history of the town."

Members of Timmins Recreation Centre are pleased to hear council is trying to preserve some of the buildings it owns.

“I think it’s good to remember your history and heritage because it’s something to be proud of," said Kees Stryland, a member of the Timmins Senior Recreation Centre.

"It’s a culture and it’s easy to lose."

And the building housing the centre is also being added to the registry.

“It should be added, with all the history behind the building being a former movie theatre; to the music festival being held; and now for our seniors which is a great place for seniors," said Rae Kingsbury, president of the Timmins Senior Recreation Centre.

Other additions include the Hollinger Dome-shaped ore bin, city hall and the engineering building, which once housed the post office and the library.

Other familiar buildings that are being added to the registry include the McIntrye Headframe, McIntyre Community Centre and the Timmins Transit Terminal, which was the old railway station.

If you think you might be sitting in a building of historical value, look up the city's municipal heritage committee on the city's website, where an application can be filled out online.