Timmins agencies learn about diversity and inclusion

A pair of 'intercultural consultants' spoke to local organizations Tuesday about how they can make workplaces and services more inclusive of Timmins' growing multicultural community.

Hosted by the Timmins Economic Development Corporation, community development consultant Madison Mizzau said the goal is to move beyond simply recognizing the city's diversity.

"It's really that action that we can take to make sure that people are feeling that sense of belonging," said Mizzau.

"It's not just about a person who is another number. It's about how that person feels within the community as a whole."

Speakers included Josie Jiang and Jennifer Johnson of JJ Intercultural Consulting, which has an office in Sault Ste Marie.

They delved into how people can learn from different cultures, recognize how they can benefit a community and the importance of moulding a workplace to better support different perspectives.

"You hire foreign workers, but do you hire them so that they can fit into your organizational culture or do you actually make the effort to include them and have different policies?" said Jiang, a first-generation immigrant from China.

"Simply inviting someone and expecting them to just fit in, that's not inclusion."

The speakers said building a truly inclusive community involves hard work to understand people's life circumstances. When people are understood and included, they can better contribute their skills.

"It takes a willingness to be a little bit uncomfortable, in order for somebody else to be more comfortable," said Johnson.

"That's equity."

Mizzau said Timmins has done a good job of promoting multiculturalism, supporting different cultural events and welcoming newcomers to the area.

However, she said, there's always more everyone can do, both collectively and individually, to become a more inclusive city.

The speakers concluded their webinar by emphasizing that understanding and including different cultures in Canadian society is an ongoing effort.

"The more people talk about this," said Jiang, "the better chances my communities and I can have to succeed and the greater contributions we can make to Canada."