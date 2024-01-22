Timmins aims to improve transit service in underserved areas

Timmins Transit is looking to adopt some modern technology that it hopes will make it easier for people in underserved areas to get around.

It’s piloting a model where people will be able to request shared rides to the nearest bus route.

With a tap, a click or phone call, people who are too far away from a bus route will be able to request a lift that will connect them to the rest of the transit system.

“We’ll utilize our para-transit vehicles to pick up people that are outside our regular transit area or close to transit routes and deliver them to the closest stop,” said Ken Krcel of the City of Timmins.

It’s a model called ‘micro-transit’ that Krcel said has been taking off across the country. Riders can request rides at set times and meet at a virtual stop at a common intersection.

The city’s hoping it will be a more efficient way of delivering transit in areas where demand is too spread out for traditional buses to serve.

“The modern technology will allow us to partner rides and pick up multiple people by using AI technology to determine whether we have the time to include other riders in a trip,” Krcel said.

This will replace the city’s Handy Transit service, eliminating the need for pre-booking. The city will test it in Timmins’ east end next month.

VERY CONVENIENT

“It’s going to be very convenient, very helpful to seniors and working families and those who don’t have access to vehicles,” said Timmins Councillor Lorne Feldman

“It’ll get you where you need to go more quickly and, I think, more consistently.”

With staffing shortages in the transit sector, city officials said under-used bus routes will likely be phased out and replaced with the micro-transit service.

“Transit on-demand routes provide more flexibility to pick up more people in more areas,” Krcel said.

Krcel said customer uptake in the east end will determine when and how the program will be rolled out to the rest of the city.