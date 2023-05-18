Timmins and District Hospital, Nishnawbe Aski Nation aim to reduce racism

The Timmins and District Hospital and Nishnawbe Aski Nation are working together to address racism.

The two organizations came together this week to unveil sixteen, double-sided panels that display artwork and information about Treaties; and to learn truths about Indigenous Peoples.

“I think being able to bring the panels to our hospital allows us to really connect with the community and gives space for people to heal in a safe environment and you know really be able to move forward with actions that will really make us all healthier," said the hospital’s president and CEO, Kate Fyfe.

Funded by the province, this community-building project is the result of a recommendation identified through the '2016 Seven Youth Inquest' which took place after seven students died while living and attending school in Thunder Bay.

“Racist opinions and attitudes won’t be changed by one organization or person. It takes a community to have conversations that will begin to change the myths and misunderstandings rooted in racism,” said Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse.

“This partnership will create awareness and highlight many of the realities faced by First Nations Peoples, including those that travel to Timmins for medical care. Chi-miigwetch to Timmins and District Hospital for displaying these panels in Treaty No. 9 and helping to encourage these important conversations." The panels were welcomed into the hospital with a special ceremony including singing and the telling of personal stories from a residential school survivor; and from those who've experienced racism while attending secondary school in Timmins.”

Fyfe said the panels will be placed throughout the building, giving people a chance to learn at their own pace. They will also be available to any other community partner who would like to share the information with their audiences or clientele.