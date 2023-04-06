Timmins animal shelter warns against Easter Bunny novelty adoptions

The Timmins and District Humane Society’s executive director, Lynn Michaud, introduced CTV News to three hopping residents currently in her care.

Their names are Moose, Goose and Cory.

They're undeniably adorable but Michaud wants to make sure people looking to adopt bunnies as pets are doing it for the right reason -- to provide a loving, healthy home -- rather than a novelty Easter gift.

"Once they get past the cuteness of the rabbit or things, you know, progress, we do get people then finding that it's difficult to maintain the care of the rabbit,” Michaud said.

Bunnies start off small and cuddly, she said, but they don't stay that way for long.

Just like dogs and cats, they require specific care and shouldn’t be viewed as low-maintenance pets that can be left in a small cage.

"You have to have proper nutrition, constant hay, so they can wear down their teeth, you have to cut their nails,” Michaud said of the basic responsibilities that come with owning a rabbit.

“They do require veterinary care and, like any other animal, they do require natural exercise. So, you can't keep them in a cage their whole life. That’s inhumane.”

Michaud added many owners don’t realize that rabbits need large enough cages so that they can fully extend their ears as they grow.

But she’s encountered many people who didn’t realize how much attention their Easter Bunny required.

Rabbits not properly cared for can develop health and behavioural issues. And then months later, the ill-equipped adopter will wind up surrendering their animal to the shelter.

Michaud said that’s part of the reason why her shelter and others constantly house these small animals.

"We are never without a rabbit, we always have rabbits in our care,” she said.

Already at capacity with Moose, Goose and Cory to tend to, the humane society currently has a waitlist for surrenders of small animals.

Michaud said there's year-round pressure, both to free up space and to ensure adopters have the right motivation.

During the Easter holiday, she said the shelter is especially strict with it screening, to make sure adopters are not coming in looking for a holiday gift.

The humane society will never refuse a sincere pet owner, Michaud said, or turn away those who really can't take care of their animals.

She just wants people to do their research and make sure they're ready to give any furry friend, including cuddly creatures like rabbits, a true forever home.

People should walk in ready for a lifelong commitment, she said.

"I live by the motto that if we take an animal into our home, it's not about accommodating us, it's about us accommodating them,” said Michaud.

“Because that wasn’t their choice, it was our choice.”