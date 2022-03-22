Timmins announces completion of Whitney-Tisdale pump station

The Whitney-Tisdale pump station No. 4 project is now complete and the fully operational station has been turned over to the City of Timmins.

The municipality made the announcement Tuesday and said commissioning activities included a 14-day trial period, which ended March 17.

The station has been modernized with new pumps and mechanical upgrades, allowing it to address bypasses and manage sewage within the system, the city said in a news release.

The end result will be a significant reduction in groundwater infiltration, residential impact and overflow into Porcupine Lake.

“Council was committed to seeing this project through to completion,” Mayor George Pirie said in the release.

“Our priority was to come up with a solution that would move construction of the pump station forward. Council’s goal has always been to promote economic growth and encourage an increased housing supply to meet demand. That growth relies on improvements to our current infrastructure, which included completing the Whitney-Tisdale pump station No. 4.”

Work began in 2014 with the current council approving a remediation budget of $8.34 million to see work continue. The project delays were the result of factors, such as land settling and a global pandemic, which paused work on the pump station.