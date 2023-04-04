Timmins area man comes face-to-face with lynx on trail
A northern Ontario man had a very close encounter with a lynx on a local trail over the weekend in Timmins and captured the sighting on video.
Ken Pilcz told CTV News he came within 12 to 15 feet of a lynx in the snow while walking on the north loop of the Bart Thomson Trail between Legion Drive North and Davidson Mine Road in the South Porcupine area on Saturday.
"I believe it’s waiting patiently to pounce on one of the many birds or squirrels in that area," Pilcz said.
The north loop is 10 kilometres long and takes hikers through both lowland and upland forests and past several small streams and ponds.
Pilcz said about three or four years ago he crossed paths with a family of four lynx and there are a lot in the area due to an abundance of partridge and rabbits.
