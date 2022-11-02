Timmins-area school boards release plans in case of CUPE strike

Four school boards oversee education in the Timmins area and their plans vary from board to board regarding the expected strike Friday by education workers.

The boards said Wednesday that families have been notified about the plan if the strike involving early childhood educators, education assistants and janitors begins Friday.

District School Board Ontario Northeast said as long as it is safe to do so, its schools will remain open. The same is true at Conseil scolaire catholique de districts des Grandes Rivieres. However, Northeastern District Catholic School Board and Conseil scolaire public du Nord Est de l'Ontario will both close.

The parents CTV spoke with said they are stressed about the situation, but few would share their views on camera.

They hope if schools do close, there will be an alternative learning option.

“I think it is unfortunate but they have their reasons and if they do do it, it must be for a good reason,” one parent said.

“It will be unfortunate but I also don’t mind keeping my little bean at home personally. We have a lot of fun, but I know she likes her school and her friends so it will be unfortunate. But I can’t say I’m too biased either way. It sucks but you gotta’ do what you gotta’ do.”

All school boards said they will re-evaluate their decisions once a clear decision has been made.