Timmins armed forces vets get in-person support

Tim Rodda of Timmins said he appreciated the chance to meet with representatives from three organizations that help people who've worked in the Canadian Armed Forces.

“The program that they’re having here, where they’re having the opportunity to meet certain people in certain positions is very good.”

“This way, it opens the doors for people with questions and if they have any ideas and such," Rodda said.

The one-day session included representatives of the 'Veteran Family Program.'

They weren’t sure how many veterans, family members, or others like Rodda are out there, but they want people to know help is available.

“We don’t have a mechanism in place to reach our veterans once they are released from the armed forces. So, if we can get out there, get the word out that these services exist, hopefully, we can connect them and prevent some of them from falling through the cracks," said Carrie Gray, coordinator, Veteran Family Program.

And, Shawn Sweezey, with Operational Stress Injury Social Support, is someone to call on who'll lend an ear.

“The service is one-hundred percent confidential. The big key, especially for serving members, is that when they talk to me or another peer support coordinator, they don’t have to worry about anything going back to their units or chains of command," Sweezey said.

If anyone missed the information session in Timmins, they can connect with the North Bay Military Family Resource Centre via its website or social media platform.

Since it serves the entire northeast region, it expects to return to the city in the fall for more face-to-face meetings.