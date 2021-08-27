Timmins ATV driver gets impaired charge after crash seriously injures passenger, several rollovers

Timmins police said a local man has been charged with impaired driving following a crash involving an ATV, which seriously injured a female passenger.

It happened more than a month ago in a residential neighbourhood in the north end of the city, police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

"The Timmins Police Service – Traffic Services has completed its investigation into a series of sequential ATV collisions that occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Friday, July 30," the news release reads.

Officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Denise Street and Louise Avenue.

"The operator of the ATV was observed driving in a dangerous manner which resulted in the driver losing control and flipping the ATV several times in quick succession resulting in significant injury to a female passenger," police said. "The male operator then opted to flee the area on the still-operational ATV, leaving the injured female passenger behind."

While leaving the scene the 34-year-old man lost control a second time on Louise Avenue, flipping the four-wheeler again near the intersection of McClinton Drive. He got the machine back on its wheels and continued to flee.

"The operator continued until he finally ditched the ATV a third and final time in an area behind the Earl Miller School," police said.

Concerned citizens found him after he collapsed due to the injuries he sustained. He and the 30-year-old female passenger, who suffered significant injuries to her limbs, were both taken to hospital.

Police confiscated the ATV and as a result of the investigation, the man has been charged with impaired and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance, and operate conveyance causing bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.