Timmins balloon base expanding to allow more scientists on site

The Stratospheric Balloon Base in Timmins is preparing to expand at the Victor M. Power Airport.

Officials made a new deal with the city on a new building that will allow more scientists to work on location.

Officials with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) say Timmins has the right weather conditions for the research and testing it undertakes on such things as climate change and astronomy.

“We picked the Timmins site because of the winds -- the ground winds -- provide a lot of launch opportunities compared to other locations," said Philippe Vincent, of the Canada Space Agency

"Our campaigns are usually in August, September timeframes 'cause that’s where the winds in the stratosphere are changing.”

The agency is committed to staying in Timmins for another 10 years because it's renewing its partnership with the French space agency in the fall.

The airport's runway offers ample room to launch payloads, but a new building is needed to allow scientists and researchers to do their work.

“There’s so many scientists that are coming to Timmins every two years or so that we are lacking space," said Vincent.

"So we’re actually adding a new integration building for the scientists to come and work on their instruments.”

The airport is paying for the new building, but officials said the costs will be repaid through a lease agreement with the CSA.

“Over the term of the new lease, depending on what that final construction cost is, then that will be paid over the term with amortization and financing costs," said airport manager Dave Dayment

"So at the end of the day, it will be our building but it will be paid for by others.”

Due to COVID-19, not much activity has taken place at the balloon base in recent months. Launches are expected to resume in August with close to 150 scientists working at the site, generating economic spinoffs for the city.