Timmins bar owner welcomes $10K COVID-19 grant

Word of the Ontario government's $10,000 small business grant for those closed due to COVID-19 restrictions is a relief to Randy Gattesco, owner of the Victory Tavern in Timmins.

Gattesco said relief funding has kept the bar afloat through each closure during the pandemic.

"That's the only reason it's still open, because of the government support," he said, adding he'll be applying for this latest grant.

"The $40,000 that (the province) gave us at first, then they gave us another $20,000. Without that, I probably wouldn't be open anymore."

Timmins Chamber of Commerce president Rob Knox said the new small business grant is welcome.

However, Knox said it should have been offered as soon as the latest restrictions took effect, rather than several days later.

Moreover, he said the province should have given businesses more notice of the restrictions and the supports that would be offered so that they could better prepare.

Two years into the pandemic, he said the government should have a clearer plan and better communication.

"Clearly, the government does have the time and resources on their hands to develop greater communication and planning," Knox said.

"Relief is important for these businesses. We're talking about businesses who've already paid the rent and have had a tough Christmas and reduced sales and revenues."

That said, Knox acknowledged the supports offered to this point have been critical in helping small businesses survive.

He's hoping that once the current restrictions lift, the province will have a better plan in place, if they have to be imposed again.