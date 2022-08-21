Timmins boys make lemonade out of stolen bikes

UPDATE:

Kenzie Roberge and Carson Jalbert were able to raise enough money to cover the cost of both bikes and more.

The boys will be making a $1,511.70 donation to Sick Kids Hospital.

The boy's parents wanted to say thank you to every single person that helped and supported them out today.

ORIGINAL STORY:

As the old saying goes, ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,’ and two boys from Timmins are attempting to do just that. The 'lemons' were handed to the boys on Saturday Aug. 13, in the form of stolen bikes.

Kenzie Roberge and Carson Jalbert were enjoying a sleepover and in the excitement forgot to put their bikes away. When they woke up on Sunday morning, both bikes were gone.

“We have two very sad boys here this morning. Last night while my son was having a sleepover with his best buddy, their new bikes were stolen at 2:50 from our property,” Brittany Roberge, Kenzie’s mother, shared in a local Facebook group.

Brittany and her neighbor have video of the theft and the thieves casing other houses on the street. The theft was reported to the police.

The boys wanted to help pay for some of the cost of the bikes, both of which had been bought new only recently this summer.

To help earn the money, they decided to hold a lemonade stand where the bikes were stolen from.

Lemonade, freezies and bottled water will be available for $1 each. Also, each person who comes to support the stand will receive a printed joke for free.

If they raise more than is needed, the money will be donated to Sick Kids Hospital, said the parents.

Drawing on an old idiom, Brittany wants the boys to learn a few lessons and take the bad situation they found themselves in and do something good.

Brittany, a photographer by trade, posted an advertisement for the lemonade stand in the same local Facebook group, which has been shared more than 50 times and the messaging has been very supportive.

The families have already replaced Kenzie and Carson’s bikes so they could enjoy riding them for the last few weeks of their summer holidays.

The lemonade stand will be setup at 181 Camille St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 21.

“If you’re looking for a way to cool off Sunday please come by!”