Timmins business and municipal leaders do lunch with Ontario's finance minister

Businesses in Ontario have had a challenging go of it over the past couple of years due to COVID-19 lockdowns. In hopes of having a clearer view of what the economy looks like on the other side of the pandemic, the Timmins Chamber of Commerce recently hosted the province's minister of finance, Peter Bethlanfalvy, for lunch. The minister said he is not interested in raising taxes to eliminate debt, rather he believes in growing the economy and has the premier's support. “We begin doing that by reducing red tape which gets in the way of making capital investment decisions by investing in workers and skilled trades in this province by building things," said Bethlanfalvy. "I mentioned broadband, the historic investment in broadband. And, continuing to set the conditions. We’re not going to grow the jobs but the market and the businesses and the people of Ontario will.” The mayor of Timmins said hearing that plans to invest in broadband infrastructure and the automotive sector, specifically the manufacturing of electric vehicles, are underway is good for the north. "He spoke about the projects we speak about right here in Timmins with passion (and) with the understanding that the economic growth for the province is going to germinate here in northern Ontario and specifically Timmins, which is music to my ears," said George Pirie. The president of the Timmins Chamber of Commerce, Melanie Verreault, suggested people don't have to wait for the government to take action, they can begin now in their hometown. “For sure, if we’re going to invest in the economy you invest in your back yard here, like let’s start here by supporting our local businesses because it is them that do support this community." The finance minister told Chamber members, the province is spending around four billion dollars to ensure rural areas have high-speed internet by 2025. And, he said, by investing in the job creators, more people will consume and businesses will do well.