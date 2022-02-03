Timmins business officials respond to Ontario Economic Report

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce released its sixth annual Ontario Economic Report on Thursday, a document that provides insights into the economy and the province's business community.

The report suggests that all regions saw positive employment growth in 2021 -- except northeastern Ontario.

Timmins Chamber of Commerce president Rob Knox said due to out-migration and less infrastructure spending in northern Ontario, the findings were no surprise.

"It can be expected; let's put it that way," Knox said.

Officials with the Venture Centre in Timmins said they kept track of how many employers in the Timmins area were hiring last year.

Executive director Roxanne Daoust said 262 jobs were created or maintained last year.

"Now to follow up to find out if those positions are filled, unfortunately, it’s not going to happen until next year when we do our site visits and find out if the businesses were able to in fact able to attract talent to be able to fill those positions," Daoust said.

Overall, the report suggests 29 per cent of Ontario's businesses are confident in the province's economic outlook, an eight per cent bump from 2020.