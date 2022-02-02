Timmins businesses to compete for a year of free rent downtown

As entrepreneurs set out to pursue their dreams despite a challenging pandemic, the Downtown Timmins Business Improvement Association (BIA) wants to give an outstanding business free rent for a year, through a "Win this Space" competition.

BIA executive director Cindy Campbell said any type of independent business is welcome to make its best business pitch, with the chance of winning $40,000 towards a year's rent at a downtown storefront — plus free services from sponsors.

"There are so many people that have been working out of garages, that have been working out of basements, that have had a passion for their entire life," said Campbell at the competition's virtual launch. "And now, they're going to have the opportunity to take that passion and bring it to the entire City of Timmins and, actually, everybody in our regional centre of northeastern Ontario."

Entrepreneurs are asked to send in a video pitch, with 20 semi-finalists to undergo several free business training sessions from the Business Enterprise Centre.

They'll walk away with a detailed business plan, which they will pitch to a panel of judges from local businesses and agencies.

The Timmins Economic Development Corporation (TEDC), one of the competition's partners, said this will give home-based businesses the chance to kick-start a brick-and-mortar location — and existing retailers the opportunity to branch out.

"We're talking about not only starting a business, but sometimes it leads to additional job creation ... as well as giving back to the local community and economy," said the TEDC's business development director, Brenda Camirand.

Applications are open until March 25, with the final pitch slated for early June.

The winning business is expected to select a downtown storefront, sign a lease for and move into a downtown storefront by August—and have its grand opening by the end of the year.