Timmins care home to get eight new specialized dementia beds

A Timmins long-term care home is one of three in Ontario to benefit from new specialized units for people with dementia and other complex needs.

On Monday morning, the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care announced $312,800 for an eight-bed behavioural specialized unit (BSU) at Golden Manor.

Kipling Acres in Etobicoke and Peel Manor in Brampton are also receiving funding to create these units.

More than $3 million in funding is also being earmarked to give staff in all 21 of these units across the province more training.

The units allow patients to receive care in a home-like setting, freeing up hospital beds.

"People with complex behaviours due to cognitive conditions like dementia are often more difficult to place in long-term care homes because of the specialized care required to support them," the ministry said.

"Expanding the number of BSU beds helps increase the number of complex alternate level of care (ALC) hospital patients and community members who can get the care they need in long-term care homes and avoid hospitalization."

Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau said expanding access to this type of specialized care is important to rural northern communities because otherwise, some residents have to travel four to eight hours to receive treatment.

"With this funding, Golden Manor will be able to provide behavioural assessment and enhanced care, focused on the needs of the individual experiencing complex dementia-related behaviours," Boileau is quoted as saying in a news release.

"We appreciate the provincial government’s commitment to improving long-term care and ensuring our seniors receive the quality of care and quality of life they deserve."

"The seniors in our community have spent their lives taking care of us, now it is our time to take care of them,” said George Pirie, MPP of Timmins.

"This investment will provide specialized life-changing services for our seniors who are dealing with complex cognitive conditions like dementia and ensure they receive the care they need and deserve."

Construction on a new and expanded Golden Manor facility is currently underway near the current site and is expected to be completed in winter 2025.

As of Oct. 31, 2023, there were 295 people on the waiting list for the Golden Manor, which currently has 177 beds.