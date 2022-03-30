Timmins Chamber of Commerce puts its historic building up for sale

If you take a long, hard look at the Timmins Chamber of Commerce building, you can see it resembles a house.

That's because it was at one time, when it was part of the McIntyre Complex, including the mine, community centre and headframe.

And it still has many original features, such as wood paneling, crystal doorknobs and a wrought iron railing.

Timmins Museum curator Karen Bachmann said it was built in 1935 for the McIntyre Mine's physician.

“Health care was very different then," said Bachmann.

"It wasn’t universal health care so it was something they could provide their employees. So if there was a mining accident there was somebody right on site who could deal with that immediately."

She said it eventually became the home of a woman's clothing store owner and then chamber bought it in 1989.

Now the chamber has decided it's time to move on. Officials said upkeep takes away time that could be better spent on working for members.

"You know, just day-to-day operations of running a building," said Kraymr Grenke, second vice-president of the Timmins Chamber of Commerce.

"They do come up and they take time away from our staff members having to deal with those issues. We look forward to just being a tenant."

Grenke hints the new office will be closer to city hall and downtown. The plan is to move there in September.

The chamber building is currently listed at more than $600,000.

“A portion of that will go to leasehold improvements and it will be put into a trust that is allocated for rent for the next foreseeable future," said Grenke.

What will become of the massive raven mural painted on the building's facade? Grenke said that will be a decision for the new owner.