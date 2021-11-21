Timmins Chamber ready to re-stock businesses with rapid antigen screening kits to test for COVID symptoms

Officials with the Timmins Chamber of Commerce say they have a fresh supply of rapid antigen screening kits available to businesses throughout the region with less than one-hundred and fifty employees.

Since May, Rob Knox, the Chamber president said over fifty-thousand tests to approximately three-hundred and twenty-five businesses have been distributed, including to places such as Matheson and Moosonee.

“And in that time there’s been at least a dozen positive tests that have allowed businesses to react and pivot and work safely and we think overall it’s been a great success," he said.

Lisa Tremblay, an owner at Discover Fitness-Discover Performance said the test kits give her peace of mind.

“You know that safer that you can be the better it is right? Small business has suffered tremendously throughout COVID and closures. Any little extra step that we can do as a business to try and keep COVID out or at bay is a plus and the fact that the Chamber provided this initiative is fantastic.

Knox said the kits containing around two dozen nasal testing swabs, are four-hundred dollars, but businesses don't have to pay for them. He said the cost is primarily shouldered by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and local chambers and sponsors.

“Given the cost of the testing might have proved onerous for a small business and they may have gone without testing so ... the Chamber believes this is a prudent thing to do to help small businesses and also to prevent further spreading of the virus.”

Business owners can request kits from the Chamber. They are required to assign a screening supervisor to take care of the testing and submitting results to the Chamber who forwards those to health officials.